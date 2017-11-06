Malawi: VP Chilima Honours Departed Parents, Relatives in Ntcheu

Ntcheu — Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima and wife Mary Chilima, on Saturday joined the people of Nsipe and surrounding areas in a memorial mass organized in honour of the Veep's departed parents and relatives at Nsipe parish in Ntcheu.

Accompanied by family members and friends, Dr Chilima and wife attended a memorial mass at Nsipe Catholic Parish in the district which was celebrated by Father Epiphany Bwanali, the parish priest of Nsipe.

Thereafter, they laid wreaths on the tombstones of his departed mother, Elizabeth Chilima and other relatives.

A family representative, Francis Sazuze said the memorial mass was organized to honour the departed souls as well as give thanks to the Lord for the lives of the departed relatives.

In his homily, the out-going Parish Priest for Nsipe Catholic Parish, Fr Gerald Bwemba asked catholic faithful's in the country to always remember the lives of their departed loved ones by praying for them.

"We had our loved ones that are no longer with us because God called them to glory. As Christians, the only gift we can give them is to pray for them. Let us all remember those that died by praying for them," he pointed out.

The memorial mass came at a time when Catholics in the country joined fellow Catholics across the globe in observing 'All Souls Day' also known as Day of Remembrance, which falls on November 2, every year.

On the day Christians commemorates the souls of departed Christians and relatives and pray for them.

After the mass, the Chilima's led relatives and friends in a wreath laying ceremony that took place at Nsipe Catholic Church graveyard, where prayers for the departed souls were held.

From the wreath laying ceremony, guests to the memorial service were treated to a luncheon at the residence of Chilima's aunt, a Mrs. Valera in Nsipe.