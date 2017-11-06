Nigeria: Transit Parks and Dry Ports Will Ease Traffic On the Roads - Bello

interview

In this interview with CHIMA AKWAJA and YUSUF BABALOLA, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC), Barrister Hassan Bello, speaks on the agency's plan for its Truck Transit Park (TTP) and Inland Dry Port (IDP), among other maritime industry issues.

What is Nigerian Shippers' Council doing to address the transport logistic challenges in the nation's ports?

Nigerian Shippers' Council, as part of its roles, is to canvass, promote and also coordinate the development of modern transport infrastructure. We have a large deficit or gap in infrastructure in Nigeria, particularly in transport. So, we need to try to cover this gap and one of the issues Shippers' Council is promoting is the idea of Vehicle Transit Park because we have been told not to even use truck. The idea is to take trucks out of the highway. I'm sure you see how they are parked indiscriminately.‎ This means high cost of transportation and delay in delivery of these goods. There is accident, occasioned by fatigue, which means loss or damage to cargo. Now, 80 per cent of our transport mode is dominated by road. We have large volumes of cargo coming in.

Road is the most predominant mode of transportation. 80 per cent of the goods from the seaports to the hinterland is by road and Nigeria has vast hinterland- about 943,000 square kilo metres of the land area of Nigeria. And then about 80 per cent of all the cargoes landing are destined for the hinterland. So, we need to establish modern infrastructure, including that Truck Transit Park (TTP) and these truck transit parks are nothing but the facility of the highway where trucks must park instead finding them parking in these towns. They are modern facilities and to make them modern, they will be electronically dominant. You don't even come and pay money. There is a chip on your truck, which means you have to pay and have the chip. It will just go in. If it is a truck, there's a place you park; if it is a luxury bus, there is a place you park, if it is a car, you go in somewhere. In the parks there will be portals, hush toms, there will be shower, recreational facilities, table tennis, shops and restaurants, and I'm talking about correct restaurants; not these bukas where you eat and drive.

We are going to have chain of restaurants. Mr. Biggs will have one there. We are going to have modern repair mechanic garage workshop where if you need engine and so on, you them. We are also going to have gas stations and clinic. There will be a fire station and many other amenities. It's going to be standing on about 40,000 hectares. So there will be room for extension.

Now, the idea is that, you must park there because we are bringing people to invest and so, there must be enforcement. Nobody will park at the shoulder of the highway. That's why enforcement is very important because we want to bring sanity because those who invest must have returns on their investments. So, we are working with road safety corps, we have already signed MoU with them.

We are now in the era of electronics. If a truck-loading trailer stops anywhere, it will send signals to the local road safety office and immediately, they will go and find out what happened.

Are you saying the aim is to take the congestion out of Apapa roads?

Out of all our roads.

Have you been able to identify where you can locate 40,000 hectares of land?

We have even gotten two now in Enugu and Kogi States. We are already acquiring the land. We already have budget where we are going to clear the land and Sokoto State government is giving thousands of hectares for that. We are looking at Kano, we are looking at Port Novo crake, and we are looking at Ogere. The governor is going to give us land somewhere there and many other important people. We have scaled these two lands. Let me say scale in the sense that it is given to us.

What are the economic implications?

The economic implication is, first of all, employment of our people, sanitizing us to be a modern country. You just come in and there is truck Transit Park, you go there and park and then you never see anything like that on the street again. That shows we have modernized our infrastructure. Then there is revenue for the investors and the state governments. As I told you, last time we said about 3,000 direct employments and some even 3,000 more indirect jobs, collating to that. Don't forget that all the restaurants will have people who are going to work there, all the hotels and hostels; they are going to have people working for them and many other facilities. So, that is the economic implication. Also, there will be tracking of all the goods taken from the ports. We'll be able to track where these goods are. So, there will be delivery, fast delivery of goods, there will be no delay. You know what these drivers do is that they have comfort zones in all those areas. They spend five days enjoying themselves. As a matter of fact, someone told me that the drivers were the cause of spread of HIV and AIDS because of their promiscuity and then this leads to accident because of fatigue. Now, you have to have a rest after eight hours of driving; that's compulsory and we do that electronically because we know if you have been driving for eight hours.

Looking at the state of our trucks, you realise that most of them are rickety, they won't get to the TTP before they develop fault on the roads. Have you factored them in?

This is a very pertinent question. The reforms we are carrying out include re-fleeting of the trucks. Trucks must be re-fleeted because they are rickety; they cannot even perform that function. That's why you see they can't even carry large containers unto the body of the truck because there is no place. There are hundred years old trucks. So, we have started working with the National Automative Council to get a loan to start re-fleeting, but I think it's important for me to tell you that all these we are doing. We are working with NURTW, NATO, AMATO and other trucking organizations. Right from the beginning, we told them we have to take you off the streets. So, everything we do, we do it together so that we don't want when these truck transit parks are open they will say no, they can't park in them.

For the re-fleeting, it's not only about re-fleeting. We must have trucking companies. The companies must have a minimum of six trucks and a share capital before you become a trucking company. And then, you have to have an office. You have to have communication; you have to have tracking methods and so on. So, this is what shippers' council is engaging in for now. But do you know what they asked us? 'What is the essence of re-fleeting when the roads are bad?' But re-fleeting is the topmost agenda.

What plans do you have for Lagos?

We have Ogere in Ogun State. We met with the governor, with the deputy governor and he has agreed to allocate land to us. Now, what is important is that there must be electronic integration between the seaport and these trucks. So, terminal will be able to look at our Truck Transit Park in Edo state for example and see if there's space. It's not just building infrastructures; there must be connectivity so that we make it easier.

But we still find tanker drivers for tank farms littering and blocking the roads?

That's why all these people saw investment. When we do our own, you cannot park Mobil tank there if we say we are decongesting. You know the idea of tank farms is a fallacy. First of all, economically, we should not be importing. We should produce from our own refineries. Secondly, there is one mode of transport, which is the pipeline. It's a modern transport just like the road and it is connected with all these things. I don't know why they still come to Lagos.

What are the highpoints of this project to investors; have you had them indicating interest; how are you incentivising them?

Yes. That's why we are having the breakfast meeting at 9 am at Eko Hotel, Lagos. The idea is to speak our story. We have a documentary, which will address the issue. We have three important agencies coming, Infrastructural Consentiion Regulatory Commission (ICRC). Then we have the Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps and we have the Stock Exchange. We have lenders; we have also the insurance companies because there is an insurance issue; goods in transit too. We have provided the legal framework right from the beginning.

But then, we also have African Development Bank, ECOWAS Bank. In fact, instead of one, they said they are sending two people. ECOWAS Bank is in Togo but they are coming because they want to develop such infrastructure. We have the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); we have the Infrastructure Bank; we also have the pension fund, which is richer than Nigeria, but they will just come and observe because up till now there is no legal framework for investments but we are having some top individual entrepreneurs. We have invited them so that they will come. We have invited Dangote who showed his own interest because of his trucking. We also have BUA Group, Ifesinachi and Chisco Transport Companies; all of them.

We are also going to talk about Inland Dry Port so that we will have more investments coming. We have started the Kaduna Inland Dry Port; it's operational now. Train has taken goods but there is also one road that is being perfected. The gates are electronic, modern way of doing business and it's going to be commissioned, I think, in December.

In Jos, it is going on. The last time, it was 65 per cent. But the main problem we are facing is rail siting into the high sea. So, the Minister of Transportation has called a meeting with General Electric and the Shippers Council and Railway Corporation so that we'll see what could be done to have rails.

What is the time frame of these TTPs?

It depends; what Nigerian Shippers' Council has done is to start the process of transaction advisers. We have advertised and many people have applied to be transaction advisers. You know what transaction advisers do? They do all the financials so that they can guide Shippers' Council because by next week, we would have appointed transaction advisers, then we will advertise. For Enugu and Lokoja, we will advertise that expression of interest. That if you have money you can come. So, we'll look at it.

Looking at the TTP And The IDP, what are the economic potentials in terms of investors' interest?

Yes, that is also very important because that is one thing we are talking about. Now, it will be a game changer in diversification of the economy. My concern is export. For example, for the dry ports, we cannot be an import dependent economy. We have to start export. That means we'll gain on this foreign exchange too; we'll earn it.

This is the last quarter of the year. Judging from what you planned for the year, how has the year fared for shippers' council?

The year has fared very well in the sense that there are two issues that have somehow had effect. First of all, we were in recession. Otherwise, the efficiency at the port was beginning to come out and we are wining cargos from our neighbouring competitors because we have done the standard operating board of ports. Everybody knows what everybody is supposed to do at the port. Before, there was nothing like that. We are talking with Customs to improve their own side of efficiency. Customs is working very close with Nigerian Shippers' Council.

Then, of course, we have another issue of the road at the Apapa, which came and messed up everybody. The port is supposed to be connected with modern mode of transport, inland waterway, pipeline and the road but here we depend on the road. The federal government is also taking care of that. In December, the chaos in Apapa will lessen so much because more rail approach will be made to the port.

And I think before the year runs out, we would have started operation in Kaduna IDP. Now, we have built a border information centre in Seme cross border and then also in Jibia. We have acquired land for the TTP. Just ICD is 65 per cent. Isialangwa will start construction. So, there are lots of really positive things which we have achieved but as I said, recession, the bad road in Apapa has way of reversing.

And then Nigeria has moved now. It's 124th in the ease of doing business. This is part of the ease of doing business council in the Vice president's office of which the Nigerian Shippers Council is also an active member.