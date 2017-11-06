President Robert Mugabe turned vulgar on Saturday, threatening to kick the 'buttocks' of Zanu PF loyalists who continue to display regionalist attitudes within their areas of origin.

He was addressing thousands of Zanu PF followers who attended his party youth interface rally, the 9th of the 10 provincial rallies the 93 year-old leader has had this year.

President Mugabe displayed growing impatience with Zanu PF followers from Masvingo he said have declared the region belonged to them and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and was a no-go area for him.

"Who can tell me that Masvingo does not belong to me but belongs to them! Why would they do that! Did they fight the war that we all fought!" Mugabe said.

He said after all Zimbabweans had waged the liberation struggle, none among party followers should come back to peg a piece of territory which they say was theirs alone.

President Mugabe said such attitudes could not be allowed to persist.

"I have a stake in Matebeleland; you have a stake in Matebeleland. The narrow mindedness that some have must condemn them to be outlaws of our party.

"We can't continue having people with such beliefs in the country.

"We will kick you out, through your buttocks even, out! Then we see where you go."

President Mugabe said the attitudes were fuelled by the fact that different tribes long settled in different parts of the country.

"Nekuti urikuitira toireti ikoko ova wati ndekwangu (the fact that you use that bush as your toilet, you then declare that it's your land)... ahhh to hell with you! To hell! Don't accept that in your own country; you must not listen to that rubbish!"

President Mugabe also said he was annoyed by that his Vice Presidents seemed to be promoting the attitudes, adding "that one I can accept".

Mugabe is increasingly getting impatient with VP Mnangagwa he accuses of trying to remove him from power, starting by forming a fortress out of his home provinces of Masvingo and Midlands.