Nkhotakota — Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate Court Friday convicted and sentenced 44 year old, Ahamad Origin to 30 years imprisonment for defiling three girls of ages between 11 and 13.

The court heard through state prosecutor Mc Rhino Lungu that the convict took advantage of the girls in July,2017 when he met them on their way to their homes from a video show.

He explained that Origin coaxed the little girls for sex and threatened them not to tell anyone or else he would kill them.

"He forced himself onto the girls in a roll and gave them K1 000 so that they keep the secret. The cat was let out of the bag when one child was discovered failing to walk properly by her parents. Upon being questioned, she revealed the ordeal she faced with her peers to her parents who later reported the matter to police," Lungu told the court.

The prosecutor asked the court to impose stiff punishment to Origin who pleaded not guilty on all the three defiling counts, saying he abused the trust which the children reposed on him for gratifying his deviant sexual urges.

He emphasized that the children would be traumatized for the rest of their life due to the convict's behavior.

"The accused does not deserve any leniency because the offence he committed on these children can lead to moral corruption and depravity thereby causing emotional damages," he said.

First Grade Magistrate, Kingsley Buleya echoed that the children would have emotional traumatized for the rest of their lives.

"I therefore sentence the accused to 10 years on each count but the sentences will run concurrently," he pronounced.

Origin hails from Dambe Village in the Area of Sub Traditional Authority Kalimanjira in Nkhotakota.

Cases of defilement are very serious that they carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.