The squad has seen old guards like Chiukepo Msowoya, Robin Ngalande, Schumaker Kuwali, Chawanangwa Kawonga and Atusaye Nyondo recalled after being sidelined for a long time.

Msowoya's performance has been superb having scored more than five goals in the TNM Super League, while Nyondo and Ngalande are enjoying rich form at their respective clubs in South Africa.

Making his debut call for Flames camp is Be Forward Wanderers left back, Precious Sambani, who has enjoyed his game with his club.

Sambani described his call up to the senior team as a big motivation.

"This will make me to work hard in my career. It is a wish of any player to play for the national team and this will make me to work more extra hard," he hoped.

The following players have been called into camp to report for training on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

GOALKEEPERS

1. Munthali Brighton- Silver Strikers

2. Chipuwa Richard - Be forward Wanderers

3. Thom Charles -Dwangwa FC

4. Swini Charles - HBC Songo (Mozambique)

DEFENDERS

6. Denis Chembezi -Wizards FC

7. Stanley Sanudi -Be Forward Wanderers FC

8. Mzava Limbikani Golden Arrows FC (RSA)

9. Chirwa Gomezgani -Civil Sporting Club FC

10. Mircale Gabeya -NMC Big Bullets FC

11. Fodya Yamikani -NMC Big Bullets FC

12. Lanjesi John- NMC Big Bullets FC

13. Precious Sambani -Be Forward Wanderers FC

MIDFIELDERS

14. Chikoti Chirwa- Red Lions FC

15. Chimwemwe Idana- NMC Big Bullets Youth FC

16. Levison Maganizo - Silver Strikers FC

16. Gerald Phiri Jnr Bidvest Wits (South Africa)

17. Robert Ng'ambi Platinum Stars (South Africa)

STRIKERS & WINGERS

18. Chawanangwa Kaonga - Chibuto (Mozambique)

19. Schumacher Kuwali - Ferroviaro de Nampula (Mozambique)

20. Fletcher Bandawe Civil Sporting Club

21. Atusaye Nyondo Bloemfontein Celtic (South Africa)

22. Jabulani Linje - Be Forward Wanderers FC

23. Righteous Banda- Civil Sporting Club

24. Gabadinho Mhango- Bidvest Wits (South Africa)

25. Dalitso Sailesi - Lusaka Dynamos (Zambia)

26. John Banda - Ferroviaro de Nampula (Mozambique)

27. Chiukepo Msowoya NMC Big Bullets FC

28. Robin Ngalande- Baroka FC (South Africa)