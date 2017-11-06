Sudan: South Kordofan's Countryside to Make Do With Schools of Straw

Delling — Teachers in South Kordofan complain about poor schooling facilities in the state.

"About 80 per cent of the rural schools classes are built of straw," a teacher told Radio Dabanga from Delling.

"So the classes need to be renewed at the beginning of each school year, and then they are to repaired more than once during the rainy season," she said. "This leads to multiple delays in the school calendar.

"Most of the schools do not have latrines as well," she added.

The teacher explained that the state government does not provide maintenance or school equipment. "It is the parents' committee of each school that is held responsible for the rebuilding and repair of the classrooms and the provision of materials."

She pointed out that "All these factors have a significant impact on the learning process".

Teachers in the areas of Delling, Habila, and Keweik in the eastern countryside of South Kordofan told this station earlier this year that most of the pupils have to sit on the ground for a lack of seating.