6 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Despite Current Hardship, Better Days Lie Ahead, Obasanjo Tells Nigerians

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday said that despite the difficult economic situation Nigerians are facing, they should keep hope alive as the challenges will soon fade away.

Mr. Obasanjo made this remark while speaking at the 52nd Annual Service of Songs of the 1st ECWA Church, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The former president explained that no matter the difficulties and challenges the country is going through now, the nation will come out stronger.

Making reference to the harsh economic realities Nigerians are facing due to the ripple effects of the economic recession the nation just exited, the former president expressed optimism that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

In 2016, Nigeria slipped into recession after five consecutive quarters of contractions since the first quarter of the year.

But in September 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said the Nigerian economy had exited recession.

The NBS said that growth recorded through Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product indicated the exit of the nation's economy from recession.

Last week, Nigeria also recorded favourable ranking in the World Bank's list of 'Ease of Doing Business'.

The development, the Nigerian government said, was a reflection of the efforts put in place to fix the economy.

In his reaction to the announcement, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo hailed the efforts of all stakeholders in the Nigerian economy, describing the development as the right step in the right direction.

However, many Nigerians still lament that the effects of the favourable economic developments are not being felt yet.

But Mr. Obasanjo, in his speech on Sunday, told the church congregants that although many graduates are unemployed and business owners are not finding it easy in their businesses yet, the country was on her path to greatness and sustainable growth.

Speaking to the congregants in Yoruba, he urged Nigerians to keep hope alive and anticipate better days ahead as the current hardship confronting Nigerians will not last.

