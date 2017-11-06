EX-Caps United football star Joe Mugabe is leading a fund raising initiative by United Kingdom based former footballers of the Zimbabwean champions with proceeds set to be donated to different local football academies.

The Soccer Night Dinner Dance, the second such event to be organised in two years, will be held in Birmingham, at Iqbal Banqueting Suite 136-148 Victoria Road Aston, B6 5HH on 9 December this year.

Mugabe, who is Caps United UK Legends Association chair, said the initiative was meant to give back to the Zimbabwean football community.

"We can only help by helping in the revival of junior football in Zimbabwe. We are all products of junior football development," said the once popular football star.

"This should not only help Caps United, but junior football in general. We hope this year's event will even be bigger."

UK-based Makepekepe legends who have sponsored the initiative and are now members of the Caps United Legends Association executive include Frank "Dealer" Nyamukuta, Liberty Masunda, Kelvin Mushabi, Timothy Chirozvani and Brian Badza.

The list also includes Raymond Undi, Ticha Nyenda, Artwell Mabhiza, Leonard Chirozvani, Charles Chikeya, Nigel Mujuru and many more."

Although the event is named after the Harare football outfit, Mugabe said the junior football development initiative was open to all Zimbabwean football legends now living in the UK.

"We welcome all football people and fans from Dynamos, Highlanders and all other teams to come and enjoy," he said.

"We want people on the night to discuss football generating ideas and also coming up with tangible solutions on how to improve our football at home.

"We want the dinner to be interactive and fun on the day. Memory Mucherahowa (former Dynamos FC captain) will also be selling his book at the event on a reduced price with 16percentage of each sale being donated towards the event."

The legends are working in collaboration with Team Zimbabwe UK, a Diaspora Football Community Project that is fronting the development of Zimbabwean football in the UK using the Diaspora Community.

Timothy Chirozvani, another former Caps United player who is now the treasurer of the Legends Association, appealed for support from everyone across the globe.

The Team Zimbabwe UK chief executive officer Marshall Gore called upon all soccer loving Zimbabweans in the UK to support the initiative which is also open to donations from anyone living outside the UK.

The December fund raising event will see entertainment being provided by veteran disc jockey King Alfred, one of Zimbabwe's finest in the UK.

The event is also being supported by Zimbo Live TV, Leorose Home Improvers Limited, Tengai Online, Reliable Parking Management, Bhora Africa Blog, Operation DumbuMustGo, Team Zimbabwe UK, and Virtual Media Technologies. It will also be covered by Zimbo Live TV who will stream it live on Facebook.