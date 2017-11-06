A married Buhera woman got the beating of her life after she travelled to Harare to demand clothing items, including underwear, which she gave to a high school lover as love token back in 1985.

Ketai Katima was left nursing assault wounds after she was assaulted by the wife of her high school lover. The assailant was identified as Tecla Kayeruza, 42.

The man at the centre of the row, David Kasekete, also teamed up with his wife to beat Katima after she disclosed that she had a child their relationship.

Dzivarasekwa-based Kasekete and Kayeruza appeared before a Harare magistrate on Thursday answering to assault charges. They will back in court for trial continuation next week.

Court heard that the incident occurred on August 6 this year after Katima left her matrimonial home in Buhera and travelled to the couple's Harare residence.

According to prosecutor Moleen Sibanda, Katima intended to inquire about a love token she had given to Kasekete in 1985. The token reportedly comprised a pant and a top.

Upon arrival at the couple's Dzivarasekwa home, she met Kasekete wife and then demanded to see her husband.

Court heard she claimed to be "his property" which triggered the wife's anger.

Katima also claimed she had a child from her affair with the Kaseke but had kept this secret even from her own husband for years.

The couple then assaulted the visitor with open hands, sticks and stones before she was rescued by neighbours. The case was reported leading to the couple's arrest.