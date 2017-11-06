Kenya: Businesses Close in Wajir as Shops and Homes Are Flooded

Businesspeople in Wajir Town are counting losses as the heavy rains pounding the county have caused flooding.

It has been raining heavily for a week.

POOR DRAINAGE

Due to the flooding, many businesses have remained closed for the last few days and a spot check by the Nation revealed that several homes in Qorahey area were also flooded.

Some residents briefly barricaded the Wajir-Mandera road on Sunday to protest against the poor drainage system before police officers dispersed them and cleared the road.

In an interview with the Nation on Sunday, Mr Ahmed Maalim Abdullahi, who owns a hotel along the Wajir-Mandera road, said that his business has remained closed for four days due to the ongoing rains.

Mr Musdaf Mohammed, who operates a barber shop along the highway, said that the flooding had rendered his shop inaccessible.

Mr Noor Mohamed, a businessman in the area who owns an electronic and cosmetics shop, said that several items in the shop had been destroyed by the floodwaters.

CHOLERA

Mr Adow Kassim, who operates a kiosk in the area, said that almost all the items in his shop were destroyed by the water.

The businesspeople urged the government to construct a culvert in the area to prevent losses in future as the rains continue to pound the area.

"We urge both the national government and the county government to solve the issue of poor drainage in the town," said Mr Abdille Mohamed Ali.

Some residents expressed fear of a cholera outbreak if the rains and flooding continue.

Dozens of livestock have died since the onset of rains in the county, which had experienced severe drought for the better part of this year.