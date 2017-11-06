5 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Landslide Destroys One Acre in Mt Kenya Forest

By Nicholas Komu

About one acre of Mt Kenya Forest was destroyed by a landslide, following heavy rains on Saturday night.

Residents of Kangiri Village in Nyeri County on Sunday expressed fear that wildlife and livestock could be trapped in the mud.

ELEPHANTS

The area is a habitat for elephants and residents reported spotting several of the animals in the area on Saturday.

River Muhuhi, which is a watering point for wildlife, has been blocked by the mud.

The landslide was discovered by herders.

Residents said they fear that more landslides could occur and the destruction could worsen if the rains continue pounding the area.

HEAVY RAIN

On October 17, 2017, the Kenya Red Cross Society warned of heavy rains around the Mt Kenya region and the possibility of landslides.

In May, 29 homes in Konyu, Nyeri County, were destroyed by landslides following heavy rains.

Residents also lost hundreds of livestock. At least 200 coffee bushes valued at more than Sh120,000 were washed away and trees uprooted by floodwaters.

In Thunguma Primary School, Nyeri Town, the toilets collapsed following heavy rains.

