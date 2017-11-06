Kenya: Geoffrey Kamworor Wins New York Marathon

Two time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya finally cruised to his maiden marathon victory when he triumphed at New York City men's race on Sunday.

Kamworor broke away from a pool of four athletes with three kilometres to go to win in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 53 seconds.

Kamworor, who had finished second in 2014 behind Wycliffe Kipsang, was this time around the master as he broke away from among others Kipsang and Ethiopian Desisa Lelisa and Lemi Berhanu in the last three kilometers to win.

Kipsang finished second just three second behind Kamworor.

Kamworor was on two occasions used as a pacesetter at 2011 Berlin and 2012 Rotterdam Marathon, before his full marathon debut at 2012 Berlin.

At the 2011 Berlin Marathon, Kamworor pushed Patrick Makau to break the world marathon record with new times of 2:03:38 as Ethiopian Yemane Tsegay won in 2012 Rotterdam.

The Kenyan would go for his full marathon debut in September, where he ran a fast time of 2:06:12 hours for third place at the 2012 Berlin Marathon where Geoffrey Mutai triumphed.

Kamworor returned to Berlin in 2013, where he once again settled third in 2:06:26, as Wilson Kipsang obliterated Makau's world record with new times of 2:03:23 followed Kipchoge in 2:04:05.

Kamworor was also in the 2014 Berlin Marathon field that saw compatriot Dennis Kimetto breaking the world record in 2:02:57. Emmanuel Mutai from Kenya settled second in 2:03:13 followed by Ethiopian Abera Kuma in 2:05:56 and Kamworor 2:06:39.

Kamworor won the World Half Marathon title in 2014 Copenhagen before defending in in 2016 Cardiff. He also won the World Cross Country championships in 2015 in China before staging a successful defence in 2017 Kampala.