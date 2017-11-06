The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command in Borno, yesterday, said it has uncovered a prostitution rings in various colleges and tertiary institutions in the state.

The Corps Commandant, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known in an interview in Maiduguri.

Abdullahi said the culprits were girls aged between 25 and below.

He added that "the girls have their facilitators and a chief pimp outside the schools who usually communicated on how to 'arrange' the girls. They usually charge between N10,000 and above for a night.

"The girls don't usually go out looking for men, as they are being patronised mostly by visitors who come into town for weekend or for a programme.

"Our investigation also revealed that the teenage girls are also into various forms of nefarious activities like smoking of cannabis sativa and abuse of Codeine cough syrup.

"We, therefore, want to appeal to parents in particular to monitor the activities of their children in schools and know the type of company they keep at all times.

"Bad friends in school are some of the genesis of this form of anti-social behavior," he said.

The commandant, who gave assurance that the culprits would be made to face the full weight of the law, also urged school authorities to ensure strict monitoring of students.