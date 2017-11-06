Kenya: Leaders Kanbis Face Gymkhana in Nairobi Cricket League

Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League leaders Kanbis travel to Nairobi Gymkhana for a crucial match against Nairobi Gymkhana on Sunday.

Kanbis, on 216 points, will start as favourites to win Sunday's game as a number of their batsmen have displayed top form in recent matches. Kanbis boast three national team players in Rakep Patel who is also national team captain, Nelson Odhiambo and Dhiren Gondaria.

Rakep and Odhiambo have both been doing well with the ball.

Added to the fact that Kanbis is also one of the best fielding sides in the country with a strong fighting spirit, the team heads to Sunday's match as clear favourites.

Gymkhana performed well in their earlier matches of the league, but started to falter towards the end of the first leg of the competition.

League champions Stray Lions, who are on 212 points, are lying four points behind leaders Kanbis.

Stray Lions will be travelling to Ruaraka Sports Club, who are on 86 points, in what is expected to be an easy outing for the star-studded visitors.

Former Kenya captain, Collins Obuya, is enjoying good form with Stray Lions and he has become a match winner for his side in the league.

Ngoche brothers Nehemiah and Shem, both national team players, have also been shining with the ball.

Swamibapa, placed third in the league with 181 points, will hosts Sikh Union - who are on 143 points - at Nairobi Jaffreys in a match that Swamibapa must win to remain in contention for this season's title.

Swamibapa has the majority of current and former national team players in its ranks, but the team has become a paper tiger in the league.

Obuya Academy (74) will be home to Kongonis (53) at the Sir Ali Muslim Club ground in a game that could go either way, while at Nairobi West, Cutchi Leva (79) will host Sir Ali Muslim Club who are on 82 points.