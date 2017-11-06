5 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: 'I'll Bounce Back'

Zimbabwe born heavyweight Dereck Chisora failed to take the European title as German Agit Kabayel retained his belt with a majority points win.

In the lavish surroundings of Le Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco Saturday, 25-year-old Kabayel was by far the lighter on his feet.

And Londoner Chisora could find no solution to his opponent's movement.

The 33-year-old produced a defiant final round but Kabayel won 115-113 and 115-114 on two cards, with the third judge scoring the fight 114-114.

Chisora has lost three of his past five contests and seven in total in a 35-fight career stretching back to 2007.

"I'm not going to complain, I lost the fight," Chisora, who had targeted a rematch with British rival Dillian Whyte, told Sky Sports.

"I always bounce back so I'm not worried."

