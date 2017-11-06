5 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo to Have Three District Courts - Secretary of State

Huambo — Three district courts will be created soon in the central Huambo province as part of the country's justice sector reform programem and judicial map, said on Friday the Angolan Secretary of State for Justice, Orlando Fernandes.

Speaking to the press at the end of a work visit, the official said that the referred courts will be installed in the municipalities of Bailundo, Caála and Huambo, but he did not disclose dates of entry into operation.

These three courts, within the scope of Justice and Law reform under way in the country, its powers are territorial, ie each court has its own jurisdiction.

He said that their creation also aims to bring justice services closer to citizens by saying that a court is a body whose purpose is to exercise jurisdiction, that is, to resolve disputes with effectiveness of res judicata.

