Nigeria: Two More Children Missing At Zuba

Two children are reported to have been abducted by yet-to-be identified persons on Friday morning at Zuba.

A resident of the area, Usman Yakubu, said the two children, whose names he gave as Ahmed Ismaila, aged two and half years and Sultan Mohammed, aged one year and six months, were allegedly abducted at Unguwar Sarkin Pawa and Unguwar Galadima, in the morning in front of their houses respectively.

He said parents of the missing children raised alarms after they did not find their children who were playing in front of their houses.

He said the parents had reported the incidents to the police in the area, adding that they also informed vigilantes in the area to assist them find their missing children.

"In fact, both parents of the missing children are in anguish because of the incident, which has become a serious concern to Zuba chiefdom," he said.

The Sarkin Pada of Zuba chiefdom, Alhaji Muhammad Murtala, also confirmed the disappearance of the two children whom, he said, were all male aged two and half years and one year and six months respectively.

"In fact, the Agora of Zuba, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Umar, is very disturbed over the incident and has directed that special prayers be observed at both churches and mosques in order to expose those behind the stealing of children in Zuba," he said.

He added that the traditional ruler also summoned an emergency security meeting at his palace on Saturday, which he said, had top security agents and vigilantes in attendance.

The Zuba Divisional Police Officer, SP Dankwanu Wilson, neither picked calls put across to him nor replied text message sent to him.

When contacted, the FCT police command's spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manza, also did not pick calls nor did he respond to a text message also sent to his phone.