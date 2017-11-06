5 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Benguela - Fake Police Officer Arrested

Benguela — Feliciano Emílio, aged 29, who acted as a traffic police officer for seven months period, was on Saturday arrested and presented publicly in Benguela province by the local police command.

According to the spokesman of the provincial police commmand, Chief Superintendent Pinto Caimbambo, who was speaking to Angop at the presentation of the alleged police office, the citizen was detained during an operation called "Tulumuhã Sossega".

He said that the alleged police wore the uniforms of the corporation and engaged in the interpellation of cars and motorcycles at night to extort money from drivers and riders, especially in suburban neighborhoods.

Pinto Caimbambo said that through denunciations of some victims, it was possible to investigate and arrest the fake police officer who, during this time, was practicing actions that tarnish the good name of the corporation.

He said that as a result of the operation, two other citizens accused of robbery were arrested, and one lady involved in the crime of possession and sale of marijuana.

Pinto Caimbambo harnessed the opportunity to appeal to the population to denounce acts that attempt against order and tranquility of citizens.

