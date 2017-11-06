5 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mary Keitany Stunned in New York Marathon

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's women World marathon record holder Mary Keitany failed in her bid for the fourth consecutive title as Shalane Flanagan made history as the first American woman to win the New York Coty Marathon in 40 years on Sunday.

Flanagan bolted from Keitany and Mamitu Daska from Ethiopia with six kilometres to go to win the race in 2 hours, 26 minutes and 53 seconds, becoming the first American to win since Miki Gorman in 1977.

Keitany, who won the London Marathon in a world record time of 2:17:01 in April, finished second in 2:27:54 as Daska came in third in 2:28:08.

Two-time World marathon champion Edna Kiplagat, who had won Boston in April and silver at the World Championships in London in August, finished fourth in 2:29.:36.

Flanagan has made her move just after the 37km mark, leaving Keitany and Daska behind and in hot pursuit. Flanagan looked strong to build up her lead as Daska and Keitany failed to react accordingly, fading. Keitany, who had faded to third had some gas in her legs to overtake Daska.

It's Daska, who made the move after the 32km mark, pulling along a group of two others inducing Keitany and Flanagan as Kiplagat was left behind with another pool of five athletes including debutante Betsy Saina from Kenya.

It was an exchange of leads as Keitany, Flanagan and Daska grinded past 35km in 2:03:56 before the American went for it a kilometre later.

