South Africa: Tony Yengeni's House Severely Damaged in Fire

A house belonging to ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni burned down in Cape Town early on Monday morning.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said the cause of the fire at Yengeni's home in the Tygerhof Estate was unknown, but said the house was severely damaged.

Layne said Yengeni's mother was the only person at the home when the fire started and she managed to get out of the house in time.

He said the fire started in the main bedroom and quickly spread throughout the house.

"I can confirm that [it was Yengeni's house]. The entire structure was severely damaged and all the contents of the house as well," he said.

Layne said police would investigate the cause of the fire.

Source: News24