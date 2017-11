Africa: Shaddad Returns to the Helm of Sudan Football Association

Veteran football administrator, Kamal Shaddad, has been elected president of the Sudan Football Association (SFA) for a four year term.

Shaddad, 82, beat incumbent Mutasim Gaafar by 33 to 28 votes at the Elective General Assembly of the SFA held on Sunday, 29 October 2017 in Khartoum.

Previously head of the SFA between 2001 and 2010, Shaddad returns to the helm bringing an end to months of internal wrangling within the SFA.

The General Assembly was supervised by CAF Executive Committee member, Suleiman Hassan Waberi and FIFA Regional Development Manager, David Fani.

The new Board of the SFA is constituted as follows;

1. Kamal Hamid Shaddad

2. Amer Abdelrahman Osman - 1st Vice President

3. Alfatih Ahmed Bane - Vice President

4. Nasr Eldin Ahmed Hermaidti - Vice President

5. Mohamed Galal Mohamed Ahmed - Vice President

6. Amin Mohamed Osman Algabri - Vice President

7. Mrs Mervat Hussein Alsadig - Member

8. Khair Elseed Abdelgadir - Member

9. Mutasim Abdelsalam - Member

10. Faisal Yousif Dafaa Alla - Member

11. Badr Eldin Almubarak Abdel Khalig - Member

12. Motaz Mohamed Lateef - Member

13. Abdel Hameed Algak Mohamed - Member

14. Ismail Rahama Gobara - Member

15. Hussein Mohamed Hassan Elsayed - Member

16. Abdelraheem Hammad Ahmed - Member

17. Aldekhairy Fedail Aldekhairy - Member

18. Mohamed Ahmed Suliman Gabir - Member

19. Ramzy Yahia Abdalla - Member

20. Mudathir Sabeel Mahadi - Member

21. Hassan Mohamed Abdalla Bargo - Member

22. Mamoun Bushara Nasir - Member

23. Abdelaziz Saadalla Abdalla - Member

24. Ammar Alsadig Abdalla - Member