Nigeria: First Bank Name Squad for Fiba Africa Champions Cup

Lagos — First Bank Basketball Club of Lagos have announced their squad for the FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women taking place in Angola from November 10 to 19.

Four players from the Afrobasket-winning team - Nkechi Akashili, Chima Udeaja, Cecilia Okoye, Ugochi Nicole Nwaigwe and Ivorien international Minata Fofana made the list released by the Technical crew led by Peter Ahmedu.

Others are Deborah Chidinma Nwakanma, Nkem Uwa Akaraiwe, Titi Bilikis Adekoya, Magdalene Ukato, Tina Akaraiwe, Mary Isuambuk, and American import, Wilson Dominic.

The list was made public in Akure where the team is camped ahead of the biggest club championship in Africa before they depart for Luanda on Wednesday.

Coach Peter stated that the selected players were some of the best in the country and have the experience to do well at the tournament.

He explained that the camping exercise afforded the technical crew an opportunity to have a closer look at the players at their disposal which was helpful in their final decision.

The member of the 2016 Afrobasket winning team added that the inclusion of five players who took part at the Afrobasket would boost his team and give them the needed morale to do well.

The Elephant Girls, who are the Nigerian and FIBA Zone Three champions, finished third at the last edition in Maputo, Mozambique and hope to play in the final this time.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engineer Musa Kida has assured the club of maximum support as they file out against other clubs from Africa.

In a goodwill message to the current champion of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League, Kida said: "We will definitely support you all the way as you take on the rest of Africa. Last year, you came third in Africa. I believe that this year, you can take a step further and bring the title home."

The president said that with the inclusion of 4 members of the D'Tigress Afrobasket winning side, the team will not be short of the chemistry to play as a winning unit as they hope to surpass their 3rd place finish in the 2016 edition.