Photo: Daily Monitor

Kampala — Local deep voiced rapper Denis Galiwango popularly known by his stage name as Dizzy Nutts has been knocked dead at Kireka along Kampala -Jinja highway.

Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident saying two people among others Dizzy Nutts were knocked by a speeding vehicle at about 2:00am.

"One person died on spot whereas the other was rushed to hospital for treatment. I am still gathering details of the incident," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire described the incident as a hit-and-run accident saying the other victim who's yet to be identified was taken to hospital by local reggae star Moses Ssali popularly known as Bebe Cool who was also at the scene.

Galiwango's body was taken to Mulago for postmortem as investigations and hunt for the killer continues.

Eye witnesses told one of local online publications that Dizzy Nutts was crushed as he was chatting with Bebe Cool outside Victoria Club in Kireka after performing for their fans. The killer driver was reportedly heading to Kampala City when his Toyota Harrier lost control and rammed into the bystanders.

Among the songs done by Dizzy Nutts are Fire burn them and Mundongo duets he did with Bebe Cool.