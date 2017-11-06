Nigeria: State House Medical Centre and Matters Arising

The State House Medical Centre has been in the news lately for the wrong reason, following complaints by the First Family over its poor services and inadequate drugs. In this report, JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH examines some of the issues raised against the backrop of the country's inconsistent budgetary system.

Until recently, the State House Medical Centre (SHMC) was known to just a few Nigerians, especially those who may have had something to do with it. Located behind the Presidential Villa just within the vicinity of the Command Guest House Abuja, the medical centre provides medical services to the President, Vice-President and their families, aides, members of staff of the State House and other entitled public servants.

It also serves as a prime training facility for house officers and other medical personnel. This explains why many members of the public are not too conversant with it.

The hospital shot into the limelight last year when it was disclosed that N3 billion was budgeted for its use, an amount said to be more than the annual budgets of all the teaching hospitals in the country put together. About two months ago, the hospital was in the public domain again when one of the president's daughter, Zahra Buhari, raised the alarm over she lamented over its poor medical condition.

Zahra took to her Instagram handle, @mrs_zmbi, to question Alhaji Jalal Arabi, the State House Permanent Secretary and Chief Accounting Officer about the fate of the clinic. Using the hashtag#statehousepermsecplsanswer, she queried: "Why isn't there simple paracetamol, gloves, syringes why do the patients/staff have to buy what they need in state house clinic? More than N3 billion budgeted for state house clinic and the workers there don't have equipment to work with? Why? Where is the money going to? Medication only stocked once since the beginning of the year? Why?"

A week after her daughter threw the bombshell, wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, lashed out at the management of hospital, describing it as a bunch with misplaced priorities.

According to President Buhari's wife, it is ironical that the hospital management would be embarking on massive construction and renovations of buildings while the cheapest of drugs could not be provided even as equipment were dysfunctional.

She spoke at the opening of a one-day Stakeholders meeting on RMNCAH+N - Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition, organized by her pet project, Future Assured which has all state governors' wives, development partners, primary health care coordinators and other stakeholders in attendance

Mrs Buhari narrated how she was ill a few weeks before then and insisted to be treated at home but was disappointed by the State House hospital which was unable to help out. She said she contacted the hospital designated to take care of the health of the president and his family, among others, only to find that even the x-ray machine, which would be needed for her diagnosis, was not functioning. She maintained that Nigerians deserved to know how the budgetary allocation to the health facility was being spent, orchestrating the rapid collapse of the health facility.

Mrs Buhari's outburst prompted the House Of Representatives to institute a probe. The House mandated its Committee on Healthcare Services to investigate the deplorable condition of the State House Clinic and alleged deductions from the salaries and allowances of its medical staff. According to Rep. Henry Archibong (Akwa Ibom-PDP) who moved the motion, said that the clinic had, over the years, been receiving annual budgetary allocations to procure equipment that will enable it to function optimally.

In its defence, the presidency dismissed reports that the State House clinic received N11.1 billion as appropriation between 2015 and 2017. It said in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Appropriation Acts, the clinic was allocated the sums of N3.94 billion, N3.87 billion and N3.2 billion, respectively, for upgrading and provision of necessary drugs and equipment.

Responding to the allegations, in a statement by the Deputy Director (Information) in the office of the special adviser on media and Publicity to the president, Attah Esa, stated that the clinic only got 33% of its capital allocation in the period under review.

He said, "The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to recent media reports suggesting that the State House Medical Centre had received N11.01billion as appropriation for the period 2015-2017. According to the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal A.. Arabi, contrary to the above claims, out of the total Capital Appropriation of N2,941,062,044.00 and Recurrent Appropriation of N465,935,358.00 for the period under reference, only the sum of N969,681,821.53 (representing 32.97%) for Capital and N225,575,200.60 (representing 48.41%) for Recurrent was actually released.

"Arabi also said it may interest the public to know that there was zero capital allocation for the Medical Centre in 2017, while out of the N331,730,211.00 being recurrent appropriation for 2017, the actual amount released up to September was N91,370,053.60 (representing only 27.54%). The Permanent Secretary emphasised that the above figures are verifiable from the Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

"He observed that during the three-year period under review (indeed two years since no capital allocation for 2017), and despite the shortfalls between budgetary provisions and actual releases, the Medical Centre continued to provide free services to the over 10,000 registered patients annually. In addition, the Centre has continued to execute on-going projects.

"Giving further insight into the scope of the Medical Centre's clientele, Arabi stressed that apart from the Presidency, other beneficiaries of the free services include political appointees, the military, para-military, other security agencies, members of the National Assembly, and the general public".

Esa continued in the words of the Permanent Secretary: "Considering the unrestricted patronage base and free services of the State House Medical Centre, coupled with the funding hiccups and periodic receipts, it may not be far-fetched to notice gaps between demand and supply of medical equipment and consumables at certain stages of the budget circle".

Also when the permanent secretary appeared before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee probing the deplorable state of the clinic, he attributed the lack of drugs at Aso Rock clinic to free medical treatment by those who are not entitled to it. He also said some medical personnel who no longer render services in the hospital have been getting allowances.

Arabi said the doctors, sponsored by the state house on residency programmes (usually for a two-year duration) were paid call duty allowances "even though they are no longer performing call duties at the medical centre". He hinted that the resources of the clinic had been overstretched. He said contrary to reports, the clinic got about N3.5 billion from 2015 to 2017.

He added that even though some of the state house workers did not enlist in the clinic's National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), 80 percent of their families enjoy free medical services, at the expense of the government. "The state house reached an agreement with HMOs with regard to the remittance of all NHIS payments in respect of state house staff whose NHIS point is the State House Medical Centre", he said.

Arabi continued: "It is instructive, however, to note that whereas almost 80% of the personnel serving in the State House access medical services at the State House Medical Centre, only about 20% of them selected the medical centre as their NHIS point.

"The implication of the foregoing is that, whereas they access free medical services at the centre, their respective NHIS contributions go to those medical facilities they selected as their providers, even though they do not go there for any medical service. This explains the quick depletion of the drugs and other consumables due to the very high number of patients being attached.

"Sadly, some of them (the doctors) were discovered to have spent close to seven years doing residency, with many changing institutions, as they fail to qualify, in view of the fact that paying doctors on sponsored training call duty allowance was considered unearned allowance.

"IPPIS (OAGF) was advised to cease paying them such allowances pending their return to duty from training. This has however become controversial and we are reviewing with the assistance of the federal ministry of health who are guiding us appropriately".

But LEADERSHIP gathered from some of the patients in the hospital that some of the assertions of the Perm Sec was right. According to a patient who spoke on condition of anonymity the clinic boast of world class equipment and their services are excellent.

He said, "Last month, my wife gave birth in the State House clinic through caesarean section and save for some drugs I bought, it was virtually free. A CS cost more than N2000 to N3000 elsewhere. What the hospital needs to work on is to get more drugs.

Another patient said in the past three weeks, there had been a considerable improvement in drugs in the hospital. He said, " I went to the hospital last week and the doctor prescribed four drugs for me and to my surprise when I went to the pharmacy, they had all four drugs. It has improved tremendously.

Experts have also lent their voice in defence of the hospital management. They argue that in most cases people look at the money budgeted for the State House clinic but fail to ask pertinent questions like how much was released to the hospital. The thinking is that in a country that does not implement its annual budget to the fullest, the amount allotted on paper could be misleading because what finally gets to the budgetary destination may not amount to even half of what is budgetted.

In the mean, there those who have stucked to this line of reasoning by insisting that until the House finalises its probe and come up with its finding, the debate about the efficiency of the State House Medical Centre and it underlying discourse may just be a subtle way of giving a dog a bad name just to hang it on the part of the hospital's management, or worse still, killing a fly with a sledge hammer.