Angola Destroys Thousands of Illegal Firearms

Luanda — ANGOLA has destroyed a total of 125 000 illegal weapons over the past decade during its national disarmament campaign. The weapons have been destroyed since 2005 during a campaign supported by HALO, the landmines clearing organisation, with funding from the United States Department of State Bureau of Political-Military Affairs and the Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement. The campaign was launched following concern that at the end of three decades of civil war, a third of Angola's 28-million population was armed. This was recognised as an inherent risk to the country's security. Members of the public handed the illegal weapons. HALO has been working with the government of Angola since 2008 to implement the country's disarmament objectives. To recognize the significance of Disarmament Week and Angola's continued work towards this goal, The HALO Angola Weapons and Ammunition Disposal team has conducted a weapons cutting event in Ndalatando, the capital of the north-western Kwanza Norte province. At the event, 263 weapons were destroyed. HALO are currently in the northern Malange Province, where 3 376 weapons were destroyed in October alone, bringing the year's total for the province to 9 265. "Reaching the milestone of 125 000 destroyed weapons is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all the partners in the Angolan campaign and reflective of the spirit of UN Disarmament Week," HALO said. Celebrated at the end of October, Disarmament Week calls for abandoning the use of force in international relations and seeking security in disarmament. - CAJ News

