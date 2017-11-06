President Robert Mugabe's call for the re-introduction of the death penalty shows he is out of sync with reality, the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has said.

Mugabe, in his address to mourners during the burial of national hero Don Muvuti on Wednesday, insisted that the escalating rate of rape and murders warranted a re-instatement of capital punishment.

"While we remain divided in Cabinet even among the three of us (presidium) I want them killed while Vice President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa wants leniency.

"Vice President (Phelekezela) Mphoko has not divulged his thoughts on the matter. I am thinking that lets restore the death penalty... ," Mugabe said.

The PDP called Mugabe's utterances reckless at a time when most of the progressive world is pushing for abolition.

"The People's Democratic Party is concerned with such reckless utterances especially coming from someone who stayed in prison for a long time in which many African leaders were killed for fighting to liberate their countries," spokesperson Jacob Mafume said.

The PDP official warned that Mugabe might want to use the death penalty to crush political rivals at a time his Zanu PF party is teetering on the brink amid vicious internal struggles for power.

"We are aware that the death penalty is so dear for Mugabe as an instrument to curtail political dissent which is why he clearly stated in his speech that treason warrants capital punishment," the PDP said.

The opposition party gave examples of leading political figures in post independent Zimbabwe charged with treason by Mugabe for daring oppose his rule.

"The record speaks for itself every prolific leader who raised their head against Mugabe was charged with treason from Joshua Nkomo to Dumiso Dabengwa , Lookout Masuku, Morgan Tsvangirai, Welshman Ncube, Ndabaningi Sithole and Tendai Biti among others.

"Our concern is that of a leader who craves for the death of individuals who is supposed to lead," added Mafume.

He said the Constitutional Court in the Obadiah Makoni case made it clear that Zimbabwe "ought to take a rehabilitative and correctional approach on those convicted of crimes in our country".

Mnangagwa who survived the gallows during the liberation struggle once declared no one would be hanged as long as he was Justice Minister.

Mugabe removed the VP after a reshuffle last month and replaced him with former Central Intelligence Organisation director general Happyton Bonyongwe.

However, sources close to Bonyongwe said he was of the same view as Mnangagwa; "He has reservations about capital punishment but will make his views public in due time".

Government last month announced it has been overwhelmed with applications from desperate Zimbabweans including women ready to take up the gory job of the country's hangman.