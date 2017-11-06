3 November 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

Egypt: Joint Statement On the Ongoing Detention of a Human Rights Lawyer in Egypt

London — The governments of Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK are deeply concerned by the ongoing detention of human rights lawyer Ibrahim Metwally Hegazy.

Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom are deeply concerned at the ongoing detention of human rights lawyer Ibrahim Metwally Hegazy, who was detained at Cairo airport on September 10th on his way to the UN Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances working group.

We are concerned at the detention conditions that Ibrahim Metwally Hegazy is reportedly enduring, and continue to call for transparency on prison conditions in Egypt. We call on the Egyptian authorities to ensure the freedom of civil society and the protection from torture that are enshrined in the Egyptian Constitution.

