Tunisia: European Parliament President Concludes Official Visit to Tunisia

press release

Brussels — The President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, has concluded a two-day official visit to Tunisia.

At the end of the visit President Tajani declared:

"This is the first visit outside Europe since my election as President of the European Parliament, testimony to the importance that the European Union attaches to Tunisia.

I want to underline our sterling relationship as the means to overcome our common challenges: the consolidation of democratic transition, economic development, solutions to unemployment, security and the strategic management of migration flows.

Tunisia brings hope and gives an example to others. The 2014 constitution is a proud reference point for democracy. It is imperative that the upcoming local elections take place in the best of conditions.

Together with the delegation of European economic actors which accompanied me in my visit, we wanted to strengthen the links between European and Tunisian investors and entrepreneurs.

We are duty bound to open the way to economic development, hence my repeated support to the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement.

Tunisian businesses need to be able to finance themselves and hence banks need to step up with the pace of development.

I have also insisted in my address to the Tunisian Union for Trade and Industry on the need to foster exchanges between young entrepreneurs with an Erasmus programme for them.

We must act together also on migration.

I hope that my visit will enable us also to move forward on the "Partnership for mobility", because we do have a moral obligation to fight the traffic of human beings as much as we have to manage migration flows.

Tunisia's security is Europe's security. I want to mark our determination for an effective and wider cooperation between our police forces and related services. On Libya, the Tunisian efforts show us that political solutions are the only ones that go the full way. I intend to put to bear all the influence of my mandate at the European Parliament to move forward towards stabilisation in Libya. The European Union and Libya are tied in a common destiny. It is imperative that we do not fail in our path towards it."

The President had meetings with the President of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People (ARP) Mohamed Ennaceur followed by an address to the ARP. He also met the President of the Republic Béji Caid Essebsi and the Head of Government Youssef Chahed. The President addressed also a gathering of investors and entrepreneurs at the Union for Trade, Industry and Crafts (UTICA) with a keynote speech on 'EU-Tunisia Partnership for investment and growth."

Read the full speech of the President here (in French).

Click on the following link to follow audio-visual coverage of President Tajani's visit to Tunisia.

Copyright European Union, 1995-2017

SOURCE European Parliament/The President