Botswana has lodged an official complaint with the South African government after its president was allegedly forced off the road by North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo's blue light convoy.

"With reference to various media reports appearing this morning [Sunday], this is to confirm that there was indeed an incident this past week in which a convoy carrying the South African North West province's Premier Supra Mahumapelo back to South Africa forced vehicles escorting H.E. the President Lt. General Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, among others, off the road," the statement by Dr Geoff Ramsay, for the Botswana government said.

"H.E. the President's life was not under any threat during the incident.

"Government expressed its concern to the government of the Republic of South Africa about the unfortunate incident through the appropriate diplomatic channels. The matter is being resolved in an amicable matter."

In reply to questions from News24, Ramsay said nobody was injured and the matter was immediately reported to authorities.

He said the Premier's convoy had its blue lights on, but Khama's lights were not on.

Mahumapelo's spokesperson Brian Setswambung told News24 that Mahumapelo had attended a Global Expo hosted by Botswana in Gaborone this week, but said the Premier denied knowledge of his convoy forcing the host country's president off the road.

"There was no such thing," said Setswambung.

Comment was not immediately available from South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

