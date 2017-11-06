South Africa: Reimagining Education While Learning From Our Mistakes

analysis

Twenty years into our new democracy, it is important to take stock of the progress we have made in changing our education system. By WENDY NGOMA.

Reimagining Basic Education in South Africa: Lessons from the Eastern Cape is the result of a Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA) research project, set to launch in East London on 7 November. The research report set out to explore the roles of politics, governance, accountability and power in transforming the education systems inherited from apartheid.

The Eastern Cape was chosen as the place to start, because it reveals so clearly the fault lines established by apartheid and colonialism. It's a region of vast settlement with a few urban sprawls, and the post-1994 education department there had to merge six racially or ethnically classified semi-autonomous departments of education in post-1994 public reforms. Among these were two Bantustan (homeland) systems of education, under the former Ciskei and Trankei, as well as separate departments for Africans located outside of these "states", and for the white, coloured and Indian communities.

One of the distinguishing features of the Eastern Cape is that - despite the missionary education at the beginning of the 20th century - it still has...