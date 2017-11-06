6 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Dlamini Zuma's Handling of Latest Controversy Follows an Established Pattern

One week after ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's campaigners denied that she had any "clandestine and dodgy relations with anybody throughout her political career", pictures of her with some allegedly dodgy characters have emerged. If previous storms are anything to go by, she's likely to try dodging accountability for this one too. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

How ironic that the woman who gave South Africa smoke-free restaurants and who gave former president Thabo Mbeki beef about his pipe habit would, in the pursuit of the highest prize of her career, be associated with cigarette men. Worse, actually: a man who has confessed to illegal dealings with tobacco, smuggling it into the country without paying the taxes that contribute to things like healthcare for smokers.

The Sunday Times this weekend published another story on ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Adriano Mazzotti. It reported she met Mazzotti and his business associates, saying that, despite her denials that they know each other well, and despite Mazzotti saying they met only once, pictures on social media seem to prove that they had spent time together.

On Instagram there were photos proving at least two meetings between Dlamini Zuma and Mazzotti, and in...

