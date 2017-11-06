South Africa: Reducing Physical Punishment in the Home Is Key to Reducing Violence

analysis

Finally, a court has found that the common law defence of "moderate and reasonable chastisement" is inconsistent with our Constitution. This is a step to creating safe and enabling homes and communities for future generations. By STEFANIE RöHRS and SHANAAZ MATHEWS.

On 19 October 2017 the Southern Gauteng High Court ruled that the common law defence of "moderate and reasonable chastisement" is unconstitutional. This legal defence allowed parents to use physical force to discipline their children as long as the force was "moderate" and "reasonable". In practice the common law rule, which dates back to 1913, allowed "mild" forms of physical punishment such as spanking, smacking, beating and pushing of children as well as other forms of physical chastisement in the home.

Finally, a court found that the common law defence of moderate and reasonable chastisement is inconsistent with our Constitution. Physical punishment violates children's right to dignity, the right to bodily and psychological integrity, the right to be protected from maltreatment and abuse and the best interest of the child principle. This legal defence also violated children's right to equality because the law afforded children less protection than adults (there was no legal defence to smack adults). Abandoning the...