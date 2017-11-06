Kenya: Telkom Make Light Work of JKUAT in League Match

Champions Telkom on Sunday maintained their unbeaten start to the season after 5-0 win over Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in a Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

A brace from Jackline Mwangi set Telkom on the path to a comfortable victory. Barbara Simiyu, Maureen Okumu and Lilian Aura were also on target as the leaders made it 12 wins out of 12. Telkom, who are chasing a record 20th title, are now on 36 points, five ahead of USIU Spartans.

Telkom assistant coach Josephine Ataro wants her charges to keep the winning momentum.

"Our target this season is to retain our title without conceding a goal and we are on track," Ataro said on Sunday.

Mwangi's brace took her tally of the season to 16, same as Amira Sailors' Pauline Naise and three behind top scorer and teammate Audrey Omaido.

In another top flight women's encounter, Strathmore University Scorpions beat Mombasa Sports Club 5-0 at the same venue. A brace from Winnie Ingati and further strikes from Gilly Okumu, Denise Odongo and captain Yvonne Karanja gave the students the huge win.

MSC had on Saturday lost by the same margin to Amira Sailors.

In men's Premier League matches, Butali Sugar Warriors recorded their first win of the second leg after a 4-1 victory over Nakuru at the same venue. Seth Oburu's sliced shot and Emmanuel Okubasu's low finish gave Butali a 2-0 lead in the opening 11 minutes.

However, the lakeside side allowed Nakuru to pull one back after 45 minutes as David Pewa's dragged shot squeezed past Butali keeper Joseph Osino, who was preferred over first choice Pius Ratori, who was in the post in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Greensharks.

Late goals from Kenya international skipper Maxwell Fuchaka and Zack Aura made the points safe for the former champions.

Butali team manager Kamal Sembi was pleased with the result but admits his charges need to improve if they are to catch up with leaders Kenya Police.

In the late game, men's champions Strathmore University Gladiators hammered Wazalendo 4-0.