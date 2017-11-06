Kenya: Iten Celebrates Kamworor's Victory

Hundreds of elite and upcoming athletes on Sunday braved the chilly cold weather in Item, Elgeyo Marakwet County to watch and cheer their colleagues participating in the New York Marathon.

Coincidentally, top athletes, who took part in the race were all from Elgeyo Marakwet County (Wilson Kipsang, Ednah Kiplagat, Mary Keitany, Lucas Rotich and Geoffrey Kamworor) with the exception of Betsy Saina who hails from Nandi County but has been training in Iten.

The athletes converged on the Keellu Resort, which is owned by Kipsang, who is also the Tokyo Marathon champion.

The event was organised by Bank of Africa where athletes were taken through investment opportunities by members of the financial institution.

The venue came to life after Geoffrey Kamworor and Wilson Kipsang broke off from the men's pack coming first and second respectively.

Kamworor clocked 2:10:48 beating Kipsang by three seconds in a 1-2 finish.

Kamworor proved to be a man of all surfaces after winning the race in 2:10:48 ahead of his compatriot who finished second.

It was a disappointing race for the fans in Iten after the two champion Kipsang and Keitany finished in the second positions.

In the women category, Shalane Flanagan took the lead before winning the race after clocking 2:26:53. Keitany came in second while Ethiopia's Mamitu Daska was in third.

Among the elite athletes who attended the viewerthon party at Keellu Resort included; Elias Kiptum- Winner of Linz Marathon 2009, Emmanuel Samal- Winner of Rennes Marathon 2017, Josphat Kiprono- Winner of Rennes Marathon 2017, Johanna Kariankai- Winner of Toronto Half Marathon 2016, John Ewoi- Winner of Servile Marathon 2008 and Imelda Simiyu- Sprinter 200m

Speaking after the viewerthon event, Bank of Africa Head of Marketing Jimmy Wanjohi said that the financial institution will continue supporting and empowering athletes terming them a pride of the country.

"We are here to empower and grow the athletes because they are a pride of this country. We will always give them our support especially investments," said Wanjohi.

Bank of Africa been sponsoring the events by organizing the athletes and their relatives come together in major marathons.

BOA offers a distinctive package for sportsmen and women through its 'Mwanariadha Account' whose features and benefits further contribute to their financial goals as athletes.