5 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Iten Celebrates Kamworor's Victory

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dennis Lubanga and Benard Rotich

Hundreds of elite and upcoming athletes on Sunday braved the chilly cold weather in Item, Elgeyo Marakwet County to watch and cheer their colleagues participating in the New York Marathon.

Coincidentally, top athletes, who took part in the race were all from Elgeyo Marakwet County (Wilson Kipsang, Ednah Kiplagat, Mary Keitany, Lucas Rotich and Geoffrey Kamworor) with the exception of Betsy Saina who hails from Nandi County but has been training in Iten.

The athletes converged on the Keellu Resort, which is owned by Kipsang, who is also the Tokyo Marathon champion.

The event was organised by Bank of Africa where athletes were taken through investment opportunities by members of the financial institution.

The venue came to life after Geoffrey Kamworor and Wilson Kipsang broke off from the men's pack coming first and second respectively.

Kamworor clocked 2:10:48 beating Kipsang by three seconds in a 1-2 finish.

Kamworor proved to be a man of all surfaces after winning the race in 2:10:48 ahead of his compatriot who finished second.

It was a disappointing race for the fans in Iten after the two champion Kipsang and Keitany finished in the second positions.

In the women category, Shalane Flanagan took the lead before winning the race after clocking 2:26:53. Keitany came in second while Ethiopia's Mamitu Daska was in third.

Among the elite athletes who attended the viewerthon party at Keellu Resort included; Elias Kiptum- Winner of Linz Marathon 2009, Emmanuel Samal- Winner of Rennes Marathon 2017, Josphat Kiprono- Winner of Rennes Marathon 2017, Johanna Kariankai- Winner of Toronto Half Marathon 2016, John Ewoi- Winner of Servile Marathon 2008 and Imelda Simiyu- Sprinter 200m

Speaking after the viewerthon event, Bank of Africa Head of Marketing Jimmy Wanjohi said that the financial institution will continue supporting and empowering athletes terming them a pride of the country.

"We are here to empower and grow the athletes because they are a pride of this country. We will always give them our support especially investments," said Wanjohi.

Bank of Africa been sponsoring the events by organizing the athletes and their relatives come together in major marathons.

BOA offers a distinctive package for sportsmen and women through its 'Mwanariadha Account' whose features and benefits further contribute to their financial goals as athletes.

Kenya

LSK Council Hit By Two Ouster Motions

Two separate motions for removal of the Law Society of Kenya Council have been filed as political and personal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.