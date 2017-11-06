5 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Divers Retrieve Clothes, Documents of Chopper Crash Victim

By Joseph Openda

Clothes and documents belonging to one of the missing passengers of the helicopter that crashed into Lake Nakuru have been recovered.

A jacket, T-shirt, vest, a trouser with personal documents and a pair of leather shoes were found on the north eastern shores of the lake on Saturday.

National Disaster Operation Desk Officer Jonathan Kertich said the property belonged to Mr John Mapozi, who was one of the five people aboard.

"The divers found the items of one of the victims whose personal document indicates is Mr John Mapozi," Mr Kertich said.

The victims of the October 21 crash are Mr Sam Gitau, Mr John Mapozi, Ms Veronica Muthoni, Mr Anthony Kipyegon and the pilot Mr Apollo Malowa.

The bodies of Kipyegon and Malowa have been recovered.

Mr Kipyegon, who was part of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika's media team, was buried on Saturday in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, and Mr Malowa in Bondo, Siaya County.

