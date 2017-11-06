Uganda: Six University Students Killed in Uganda Road Crash

Six students from Kampala International University (KIU) were Sunday confirmed dead following a road accident in Nakasongola District in central Uganda.

The accident at Kakooge Village on the Kampala-Gulu Highway on Saturday, left seven other students injured

Local police spokesman Paul Kangave said five students died on the spot of the accident that involved a taxi in which they were travelling, and a tipper truck which was parked on the road side.

"The taxi lost control and knocked the parked tipper truck at the road side, rolling on the road and hit another taxi which was coming from Kampala City. The students were coming from a party at Walusi in Nakasogola District at about 8pm (+3GMT) when the fatal accident occurred," Mr Kangave told the Daily Monitor on Sunday.

The injured students were first rushed to St Francis Health Centre IV Kakooge in Nakasongola District, but were later transferred to Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.

An eye witness, Mr Samuel Kavuma, recounted how people rushed to the scene of the accident and tried to help the injured students.

It is unfortunate that five of the students died on the spot, Mr Kavuma told the Daily Monitor on Saturday.

Preliminary Traffic police investigations in Nakasongola indicated that the driver of the taxi had 13 university students on board.