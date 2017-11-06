Kenya: Lions Beat Ruaraka in Super League

Stray Lions' left-arm spinner Hiren Viraiya on Sunday shone with the ball, taking six wickets in a Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League match in which his team beat their hosts, Ruaraka Sports Club, by eight wickets.

The win earned Lions 18 points, catapulting them to the top of the table with 230 points. Lions catapulted Kanbis, whose match against Nairobi Gymkhana was called off before any ball could be bowled as the ground was unplayable due to rain.

The two teams shared points - six apiece that took Kanbis to 222 points.

At Ruaraka Sports Club, Lions won toss and put the home side in to bat first. Ruaraka was routed for a paltry 58 in just 18.3 overs of their allotted 50 overs. Samay Srivasyav (18) top scored for Ruaraka. Charehs Hirani (13) and David Maina (11) were the other batsmen who managed to post double digit figures on the scoreboard.

Varaiya was Ruaraka's main executioner taking six wickets for 21. Nikhil Date (2/25) and Shem Ngiche (2/1) were the other wicket takers.

In reply, Lions were home and dry, 64 with eight wickets and 42.3 overs in hand. Anup Fawdor who was unbeaten on 31 off 18 deliveries with three boundaries and two sixes was Lions' highest runs getter.

The game between Obuya Academy and Kongonis at Sir Ali Muslim Club was abandoned in the second innings due to rains.

At Nairobi Jaffreys ground, Swamibapa (231 for 9 in 50 overs) beat Sikh Union (106 all out in 24 overs) by 125 runs.