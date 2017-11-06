Kenya: Odinga Endorsement of Ford-K's Onyonka Ruffles Feathers in Nasa

The endorsement of Richard Onyonka by Nasa leader Raila Odinga for the Kitutu Chache South parliamentary seat has set raised temperatures among other candidates affiliated to the coalition.

On Sunday, the contestants reacted with fury to the endorsement of Mr Onyonka, a Ford-Kenya candidate.

A by-election for the constituency is scheduled for Tuesday.

Mr Samuel Omwando (ODM), Mr Andrew Maubi (Wiper) and Mr Justus Mochoge (Amani National Congress) said the National Super Alliance had not consulted them before Mr Odinga made the statement.

While addressing opposition supporters at Ruga Primary School through the phone last Friday, Mr Odinga declared his support for Mr Onyonka for the seat.

BLESSINGS

"We came to an agreement that we support one strong candidate and we must also vote as one unit, Nasa, so that we can defeat Jubilee," said Mr Odinga.

However, the three other candidates dismissed the call, saying it could not be trusted.

Mr Maubi said he had spoken to Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who told him that they had not reached such an agreement.

He said Mr Musyoka could have visited the constituency but he was engaged in other business in Germany.

"Our party leader told me that everything was okay and he had given me his blessings," said Mr Maubi.

He said if the claims were true, it was time the opposition reconsidered the decision as Mr Onyonka would be defeated in the poll.

Similar sentiments were made by Mr Mochoge, who said Mr Odinga does not vote in Kitutu Chache South and his word was not final.

SUPPORT

He said ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi had assured him of his support. He also dismissed claims that there was an agreement to back Mr Onyonka.

"What I know is that I will win the election no matter what. For that reason, I am not shaken by the endorsement if it is anything to go by," he said.

However, Nasa co-principal and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula yesterday maintained that Mr Onyonka was the opposition's choice.

According to him, Nasa needs more strong opposition leaders who will help tame the Jubilee government.

"We, as Nasa, are dealing with rivals who don't have the interests of Kenyans at heart. What we want are strong leaders who will help us champion the rights of Kenyans," he said.

Mr Onyonka ditched ODM for Ford-K, citing botched nominations.

The politician on Sunday said he was confident of winning the position, which has attracted six candidates seeking to unseat him.

"Mr Odinga told his supporters to vote for me because he is aware of my development track record and the contributions that I always make in Parliament," said Mr Onyonka, who has announced that he will not run for the seat in 2022.