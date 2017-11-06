4 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Fuel Pump Prices Increase

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eddie Nsabimana

Rwanda Utility Regulatory Authority (RURA) has announced new fuel prices effective today.

According to a statement signed by RURA director-general, Patrick Nyirishema, yesterday, the prices go up to Rwf1,031 and Rwf994 per litre of petrol and diesel, respectively.

Pump prices had last been revised in September to Rwf993 and 954 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Yesterday's revision represents an increase of Rwf38 per litre for petrol and Rwf40 per litre for diesel.

There has been an upward movement of prices following oil price hikes on the international market.

Rwanda

Seven Ways You Can Help Mitigate Climate Change

Often times, issues relating to climate change, green growth and pollution feel like rocket science to many. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.