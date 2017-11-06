Rwanda: Fuel Pump Prices Increase

Rwanda Utility Regulatory Authority (RURA) has announced new fuel prices effective today.

According to a statement signed by RURA director-general, Patrick Nyirishema, yesterday, the prices go up to Rwf1,031 and Rwf994 per litre of petrol and diesel, respectively.

Pump prices had last been revised in September to Rwf993 and 954 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Yesterday's revision represents an increase of Rwf38 per litre for petrol and Rwf40 per litre for diesel.

There has been an upward movement of prices following oil price hikes on the international market.