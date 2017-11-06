4 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Line Up Bouts to Prepare for Commonwealth Games

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Mureithi

The national boxing team, "Hit Squad" will feature in three build up events ahead of the Commonwealth Games, a top Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) official has disclosed.

The 'Club' Games will be held from April 4 to 15 in Gold Coast, Australia.

BAK vice president Albert Matito said Kenya will be represented in all weight categories from light-fly to super-heavy.

In the 2014 Glasgow Games, Kenya was represented by a squad of nine men boxers, three technical bench officials and two women boxers.

In one of the country's worst performance in the games' history, only Benson Gicharu of Kenya Police returned home with a bronze medal.

The rest of the boxers who included Matayo Keya (light fly), Nick Okoth (light weight), Black Moses Mathenge (light welter), Ryton Okwiri (welter), Nick Abaka (middle), Elly Ajowi (light heavy) and Charles Okoth (heavy) were knocked out in the preliminary stages.

The two women boxers Christine Ongare (fly) and Elizabeth Andiego (middle) were also knocked out in the preliminary stages.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Matitito said that the 'Hit Squad' will play two top African boxing nations and a European country.

"We plan to play Morocco and Egypt or Algeria and then play Kazakhstan in three build up matches before the final squad of 10 boxers is named early next year as part of our preparations," said Matito.

Matito who was the head coach of the Glasgow team in 2014 assisted by George "Foreman" Onyango and trainer Patrick "Mont" Waweru exuded confident that Kenya will improve on its Glasgow show.

"This time around we want to do adequate preparations by playing international matches ahead of the Commonwealth Games and make sure we return with at least three gold medals," said Matito.

At the same time, Matito announced that the selection of the national team will kick off on November 9-11 during the fifth and the final leg of the SportPesa national boxing league in Mombasa.

"The Mombasa leg is critical and any boxer who will miss the tournament no matter how good he has performed in the past legs will not be considered for a national team slot," warned Matito.

He said after the Mombasa tournament, a provisional squad of 30 boxers will be selected which will later be whittled down to 20 to start residential training before a final squad of 10 is named.

However, Matito did not indicate how many women boxers will be selected to join the national team.

Kenya

LSK Council Hit By Two Ouster Motions

Two separate motions for removal of the Law Society of Kenya Council have been filed as political and personal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.