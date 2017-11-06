Kenya: Deputy President Ruto Asks Kenyans to Preach Peace

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday rallied Kenyans to preach peace, saying the electioneering period was over and the Jubilee administration was ready to implement its pre-election pledges.

The DP, who attended a memorial mass for Bishop Cornelius Korir at the St John's Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Eldoret, also revealed that the State would meet the funeral expenses of the late bishop, who will be buried on Saturday at the cathedral.

The Deputy President eulogised the bishop as a great man of peace who built bridges and worked towards a peaceful nation.

PEACE CRUSADER

"Today we celebrate the life of the great man of peace. He was peace crusader, mediator to political leaders and brokered peace for many people who were involved in disputes. He went beyond the call of duty to be involved in national issues," said Mr Ruto.

The DP was accompanied by his wife Rachel Ruto, North Rift governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo-Marakwet) and Stephen Sang (Nandi).

Bishop Korir, 67, the head of the Eldoret Catholic Diocese, died on Monday at St Luke's Hospital, after developing health complications at his Elgon View home.

Mr Ruto said the Jubilee administration would continue with the transformation agenda and spearhead efforts to unite the country.

"The elections are now behind us and President Uhuru Kenyatta will be sworn in soon. We want to assure Kenyans that we will continue with what we started four years ago -- to unite this country and develop this country," he added.

COHESION

Other leaders present were senators Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu) and Samson Cheragei (Nandi), MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), William Chepkut (Ainabkoi), Mishra Kiprop (Kesses), Janet Rotich (Turbo), William Kogo (Chesumei),Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), among others.

Mr Tolgos said the bishop was instrumental in promoting peace and cohesion as well as improving education standards in the vast North Rift region.

"He could talk to even the cattle rustlers and they listened to him. He had called governors from West Pokot, Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties three weeks ago and told us to talk to our people before we could meet and promote peace along the Kerio Valley," said Mr Tolgos.

BOUNDARY

"It is sad that he left before we could hold that peace meeting. He united all the warring communities in the North Rift," added Mr Tolgos.

Mr Sang said all the schools under the stewardship of the bishop performed well.

"After elections, he called me about peace on the Nandi and Kisumu boundary.

Recently we met Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyongo' together with Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and we went and talked to our people and preached peace. I am happy that we have ensured peace and harmony along that border," added the governor.