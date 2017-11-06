South Africa: The Public Need to Be Made Aware of Jacques Pauw's Grave Allegations - SACP

opinion

Threats to ban Jacques Pauw's book, The President's Keepers, and concoct charges against leaders of the Communist Party are a serious cause for concern. By SACP's ALEX MOHUBETSWANE MASHILO.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) notes with deep concern threats by the State Security Agency (SSA) to Act to silence the latest source of mounting evidence that the President, Jacob Zuma, should resign. The SACP is also aware of a plan by the same rogue intelligence structures that we have been talking about to bring concocted charges against some of our party leaders. These manoeuvres are not based on legitimate grounds but rogue intelligence manufacturing of information. It is time all patriotic South Africans stand up against this destruction of our country.

The SSA has threatened to go to court to get large parts of journalist Jacques Pauw's The President's Keepers - those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison banned, warning the publishers in writing on Tuesday, 7 November to withdraw the book or face "criminal charges" under the Intelligence Services Act. The South African Revenue Service has hinted that it too might go to court to "ban" the book.

So far the publishers have refused. What the...