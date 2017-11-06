Kenya: Weatherman Tells Kenyans to Brace for More Rains, Transport Disruption

The weatherman has warned Kenyans to brace for a prolonged period of heavy rains currently being experienced in most parts of the country.

Already, some areas are flooded and deaths have been reported.

On Sunday, a man from Bengo village of Ramisi in Kwale County, was swept away by a flooded river on his way home.

Acting County Commissioner Mwangi Hiram has consequently asked those living near rivers to move to safer grounds.

TREE FELL

"We fear that such rivers may burst their banks due to the continued heavy downpour," he said.

The situation is also similar in Mombasa where on Thursday, a woman died while two others were injured after a tree fell on them at Mandarin, following heavy rains.

Floods have also submerged some houses in the costal town and affected visibility, with small boat operators being asked to be careful.

In Marsabit, floods left businesses counting huge losses.

Kenya Meteorological Department deputy director Samwel Mwangi on Sunday said his office had issued alerts, warning Kenyans to brace themselves for the heavy rains.

"We had issued warnings of heavy rainfall even before it happened. It is unfortunate but it was foreseen," Mr Mwangi told the Nation.

He attributed the increased rainfall in most parts of the country to the onset of the short rains, which are expected to end in December.

DISRUPTION

"Most parts of the country have experienced the onset of the short rains by now and this is evident as during the review period various stations from all parts of the country reported rainfall," said Mr Mwangi.

The weatherman has consequently warned of disruption in transport with the expected enhanced rainfall.

The situation, the Met official said, was likely to lead to muddy conditions on a number of roads in some parts of the country.

Residents of western Kenya, especially in counties of Kisii, Kisumu, Kakamega and Bungoma (especially Mt Elgon areas) where near-average rainfall is expected, have been warned of the likelihood of lightning strikes.

Heavy rains are expected over the coastal strip covering Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale counties.

THUNDERSTORMS

Northeastern counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo are expected to experience enhanced morning rains and afternoon showers in the next two days, with temperatures between 16 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, which is low for the region known for high temperatures.

Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Trans Nzoia and counties lying on the west of the Rift Valley are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on a number of days.

Counties in the Lake Victoria Basin such as Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori are expected to experience rain in the morning, giving way to showers and thunderstorms over several places in the afternoon for the next two days.

The same weather pattern is expected to be experienced in Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia for the entirety of the forecast period.