Nigeria: CSR - Dangote Supports Kabba, Obajana Communities

Lagos — In continuation with its philanthropic activities, the Dangote Group has injected billions of naira into the development of communities around Obajana and Kabba in Kogi State.

The state is house to the Dangote Group's biggest cement plant.

The Group, at the weekend, donated millions of naira to the Kabba Development Union to support its Festival of Cultural Heritage.

The company said the donation was part of its cqorporate social responsibility (CSR) policy aimed at bolstering ties with communities around its investments.

The festival brought together prominent Nigerians and cultural troupes across the country who showcased their traditions and talents.

Presenting a cheque to the chairman of the occasion, Barrister Tunde Bello, president of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said the donation was meant to further cement the ties between his company and the people of Kabba.

He said his company was currently constructing a 42.5KM concrete road along Obajana-Kabba, adding that it would cost the company billions of naira.

Dangote, who was represented by the corporate communications manager, North, Mr. Jibrin Abubakar, said the road, when completed would open up the entire Kabba Land for investors and bring about rapid social and economic development.

He said most of the employees in the Dangote's Obajana Cement Plant were from the host communities, even as he enjoyed them to be the ambassadors of the company.

The Dangote's Obajana Cement factory, which is the single largest cement plant in the world, has spent billions of naira in corporate social responsibility to support host communities.

Speaking at the occasion, chairman , Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, who hails from Kabba thanked Dangote Group and others who are contributing to the development of the Okun people, whom he described as peaceful.

Chairman of the occasion, Barrister Tunde Bello, said with the road project and the cement plant, the Dangote Group has contributed enormously to the development of the Okunland.

In his reaction, president general of the Kabba Development Union, Engr. E. A. Ajibero, commended the Dangote Group for the donation and said the money would be judiciously utilised especially now that the union was building an untra-modern Kabba civic centre.

He said the festival was tailored towards bringing people together to promote, love, unity and economic development.