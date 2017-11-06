5 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Somalia: U.S. Warns of Threat in Mogadishu

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Radio Shabelle
U.S. sends medical aid to Mogadishu terror attack victims (file photo).
By Kevin J. Kelley

The US Mission to Somalia has ordered all its non-essential employees to leave Mogadishu due to "specific threat information".

The State Department's Nairobi-based diplomatic unit for Somalia on Friday said the evacuation notice would remain in effect "until further notice".

The statement, however, did not indicate the nature of the threat to US personnel in Mogadishu. They are based mainly at the capital city's heavily fortified airport.

Friday's order follows two major attacks in Mogadishu attributed to Al-Shabaab.

The Islamist terrorists are believed to have been responsible for an October 14 truck bombing in the city that killed more than 350 people. Explosions near the presidential palace claimed 27 more lives two weeks later.

The US does not maintain an embassy in Somalia. It maintains diplomatic relations with the country mainly through a mission at the US Embassy in Kenya.

More on This

U.S. Orders Staffers to Leave Over 'Specific Threat'

The United States has ordered all non-essential employees of its mission to Somalia to leave the capital, Mogadishu,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.