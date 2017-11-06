6 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Theatre Review - Laughing Matters in This Lunatic Asylym That Is 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Alan Committie dances and jigs around with such infectious verve in Laughing Matters that you couldn't have a bad time if you tried. By LESLEY STONES.

Intelligent stand-up comedy is a brilliant gift. The ability to lose yourself in laughter and feel a camaraderie of all colours forming in the audience can be magical. And if you're being slightly educated by the comedian's nudges to expand your way of thinking, even better.

In other words, Laughing Matters, as comedian Alan Committie cleverly calls his latest one man show.

It's an absolute gem. Committie is on fire, full of vim and confidence that engages the audience from the first moment he strides on stage.

There's no particular theme to the show, except that 2017 is such an appalling annum that all you can do is laugh about it. The set is a padded cell, because we're living in a lunatic asylum, he quips.

His skill lies in observing our perfectly ordinary daily actions and stretching them into ridiculously silly yet somehow plausible scenarios. Something as simple as the skinny jeans he's wearing comes with an eye-wateringly funny explanation to match their eye-watering tightness. This man is really prepared to suffer for...

South Africa

Is It Time to Ban Old Flag?

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has asked whether it is time to ban the old South African flag after the furore it created… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.