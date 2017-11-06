South Africa: Theatre Review - Laughing Matters in This Lunatic Asylym That Is 2017

analysis

Alan Committie dances and jigs around with such infectious verve in Laughing Matters that you couldn't have a bad time if you tried. By LESLEY STONES.

Intelligent stand-up comedy is a brilliant gift. The ability to lose yourself in laughter and feel a camaraderie of all colours forming in the audience can be magical. And if you're being slightly educated by the comedian's nudges to expand your way of thinking, even better.

In other words, Laughing Matters, as comedian Alan Committie cleverly calls his latest one man show.

It's an absolute gem. Committie is on fire, full of vim and confidence that engages the audience from the first moment he strides on stage.

There's no particular theme to the show, except that 2017 is such an appalling annum that all you can do is laugh about it. The set is a padded cell, because we're living in a lunatic asylum, he quips.

His skill lies in observing our perfectly ordinary daily actions and stretching them into ridiculously silly yet somehow plausible scenarios. Something as simple as the skinny jeans he's wearing comes with an eye-wateringly funny explanation to match their eye-watering tightness. This man is really prepared to suffer for...