4 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chebukati Prompts Tobiko to Initiate Probe Into Garissa Poll Collusion Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited the Director of Public Prosecutions Tobiko Keriako to investigate claims by a group of observers that there were anomalies in the October 26 Fresh Presidential Election in Garissa County.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati particularly noted cases in Garissa Township constituency in Garissa County, where the groups claim some electoral officials tampered with votes at the ASK Showground polling centre and the Bolargy Primary School polling centre.

"We invite your office to undertake apt investigations on the allegations to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and subsequently institute criminal prosecution of any of the officials found culpable," read a section of the letter by Chebukati.

Civil Society groups under the 'Kura Yangu, Sauti Yangu' banner said the officials filed returns they knew were inaccurate and acted in a partisan manner to give undue advantage to a candidate or political party, in violation of the Election Offences Act.

Kenya

Kosgei Named in Paradise Papers

Sally Kosgei was a member of the Kenya Parliament from 2008 to 2013 and minister of agriculture from 2010 until March… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.