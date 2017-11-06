Kenya: Chebukati Prompts Tobiko to Initiate Probe Into Garissa Poll Collusion Claims

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited the Director of Public Prosecutions Tobiko Keriako to investigate claims by a group of observers that there were anomalies in the October 26 Fresh Presidential Election in Garissa County.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati particularly noted cases in Garissa Township constituency in Garissa County, where the groups claim some electoral officials tampered with votes at the ASK Showground polling centre and the Bolargy Primary School polling centre.

"We invite your office to undertake apt investigations on the allegations to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and subsequently institute criminal prosecution of any of the officials found culpable," read a section of the letter by Chebukati.

Civil Society groups under the 'Kura Yangu, Sauti Yangu' banner said the officials filed returns they knew were inaccurate and acted in a partisan manner to give undue advantage to a candidate or political party, in violation of the Election Offences Act.