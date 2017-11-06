6 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zuma Acts Without Fear of Consequence

analysis By Judith February

The lack of care for South Africa's citizens starts at the top and trickles down. We live in a country without care or consequence. At least it feels that way during this intense political moment we are living through.

In the past two weeks we have heard Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba explain that we are choking in debt but that somehow social programmes will not suffer in future. He told us that as long as the economy is growing we should not be too concerned about gross national debt at 60%. What growth, one wants to ask? And is this not cold comfort as his colleague, newly minted Minister of Energy David Mahlobo, is expediting the Integrated Resource Plan doubtless so that government can enter a nuclear deal. President Jacob Zuma has created the usual Cabinet chaos by pitting Mahlobo against Gigaba on the nuclear deal, leaving us to read the political tea leaves as to who will ultimately win out.

Last week Zuma appeared before Parliament for a Question and Answer session that obfuscated more than it shed light. We witnessed yet another arrogant display of power from a man whose presidency has been nothing short of disastrous. He...

