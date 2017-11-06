Kenya: President Kenyatta Meets Archbishop of Canterbury

4 November 2017

President Uhuru Kenyatta today met the Most Rev. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who is in Kenya to attend the centenary celebrations of the All Saints Cathedral.

At the meeting at State House, Archbishop Welby congratulated President Kenyatta following his victory in the October 26 fresh presidential election and prayed for Kenya to remain peaceful and stable.

"I encourage Kenyans to reconcile, maintain peace and remain united," Archbishop Welby said.

Centenary celebrations of the All Saints Cathedral, the national Cathedral of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), will be concluding tomorrow.

Archbishop Welby recalled, with nostalgia, his early days in Kenya where he used to teach in a Harambee school at Karatina in the then Nyeri district.

President Kenyatta emphasised that his main vision is to see a united and prosperous Kenya, an all-inclusive nation where all Kenyans have equal opportunity to achieve their potential.

The President welcomed Archbishop Welby back to the country and applauded the Church's role in improving the lives of Kenyans.

Archbishop Welby was accompanied by ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, Bishop Antony Poggo and Rev. Francis Awando among others.

