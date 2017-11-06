Kenya: House Set for Fresh Battle Over EALA List

Jubilee Party and Nasa are set to renew their protracted political battle over nominees to the East African Legislative (Eala) as Parliament re-opens tomorrow after a month long recess.

The two main political parties failed to agree on the list of nominees in June just before the 11th Parliament adjourned to give MPs time to campaign for the August elections.

The opposition submitted only four names against the required 15 maximum nominees.

Jubilee had nominated former Interior Principal Secretary Mutea Iringo, former Kamukunji MP Simon Mbugua, Mandera North MP Mohammed Adan Nooru and party chairman Nelson Dzuya.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has expressed concern that the stalemate of nominating Kenya's representatives to Eala has stalled all activities of the regional assembly.

The quorum of the assembly is half of the entire membership, with a third of members from each of the member states. This means that Kenya must have a minimum of three of its nine representatives present before the business of the assembly can start.

Nominees for other member states had been sworn in in Arusha, Tanzania, but the assembly cannot elect a speaker, form committees or conduct any other business unless members from all five states are present.

Mr Duale confirmed that the stalled process of nominating Kenya's representatives to Eala will start this week when Parliament will ask political parties to forward their nominees.

The Garissa Township MP said the advertisements will be placed in the press by Wednesday with the aim of Parliament concluding the nominating process by the end of this month.